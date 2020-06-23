Rachel May (Kiriluk) Vuyovich of Stent died peacefully at her residence June 17, 2020.

Rachel was born Sept. 16, 1928 to Sergy and Theresa Kiriluk at the Old Potato Ranch in Sonora. She later graduated Sonora High School in 1946. She worked as the Tuolumne County Chief Deputy Assessor and recorder for 42 Years.

Rachel is survived by daughter Rozann and (Jack) Gisler of Oakdale, son Mike and (Shelly) Vuyovich of Stent; four grandchildren, Melissa S. Warne of Sonora, Rachael Vuyovich of Sonora, John Gisler of Oakdale and Justin Gisler of Escalon, 10 great grandchildren and numerous extended relatives. She is preceded in death by parents Sergy and Theresa Kiriluk, husband Steve Vuyovich and brothers Arthur and Alex Kiriluk.

Rachel was a member of the Italian Club. She enjoyed cooking, and family get-togethers, going to the casino and hunting wild mushrooms. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Rachel will be laid to rest with her husband at Mt. Shadow Cemetery at a private family service. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020 at Sonora Elks Lodge in Sonora. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Adventist Health Hospice, 20100 Cedar Road North, Sonora, CA 95370. Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



