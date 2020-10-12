Ramon (Ray) H. Hawkins passed away suddenly Sept. 23, 2020, at the age of 76 in Sonora. He was born to Edwin Duff Hawkins and Ann Uva Hawkins in Dallas, Texas. At 2 years old, Ray and his mother came to Sacramento, joining his father, following his discharge from the U.S. Navy.

In 1962, Ray graduated James Marshall High School in Sacramento then earned an AA degree in Mechanical Technology from Sacramento City College. He served with the California Air National Guard from 1965 through 1971.

Ray began his career at Lawrence Livermore Radiation Lab as a mechanical technician. He continued to develop his mechanical skills with Carnation Company and Reynolds Metals as a Production Supervisor. It was while employed by Carnation Company that he met his wife, Terri. They were married in her parent's backyard in Sonora.

Ray was a true adventurer who enjoyed cycling, backpacking, skiing and sailing. His adventures took him the world over. He skied the Tetons, Cascades, Rockies and British Columbia. He backpacked the Grand Canyon rim to rim over a four-day weekend with Terri in tow. His sailing excursions took him to many destinations. He crewed in the 1998 Pacific Cup Race from San Francisco to Kaneohe, Hawaii. From 1998 through 2000, Ray and Terri lived aboard a sailboat exploring numerous ports of call on the west coast of Mexico and in the Sea of Cortez. In 2007 he helped deliver a catamaran from Recife, Brazil, across the Atlantic Ocean, through the Straits of Gibraltar to Genoa, Italy, in the Mediterranean Sea. His last sailing excursion was the delivery of the boat he lived aboard in Mexico from Galveston, Texas, to its new owner in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ray was an Alumni Member of the National Ski Patrol and Stockton Sailing Club



He is preceded in death by his father, Edwin D. Hawkins; his mother, Ann Uva Hawkins; and his brother, Terrell D. Hawkins.

Ray is survived by his wife of 41 years, Terri Lorea Hawkins, and his faithful canine companion, Jake.

Charitable donations may be made to Friends of the Animal Community (FOAC), P.O. Box 4627, Sonora, CA 95370, or Meals on Wheels, 540 Greenley Road, Sonora, CA 95370.



