On Monday Sept. 30, 2019, Ray McCurley, loving son, brother, uncle, and boyfriend passed away at the age of 36. Ray was born on Nov. 13, 1982, in Portland, Oregon. Throughout his adventure filled life he lived in Dublin, Tualatin, Oregon, Oakdale, Sonora, Maui, and Nashville.
Ray was a very passionate and kind-hearted man, who worked hard in order to excel in his career. He loved his family very much, and was fiercely protective of them. Those who were close to Ray knew that there would never be a dull moment when he was around. Ray is already missed greatly by his friends and family from Tennessee to Hawaii.
He is survived by his beloved girlfriend Katie Baxley, father Clifton McCurley, mother Kathy Davlantis, stepmother Dana, sister Bonnie, brothers Marcus and Colton, his favorite dog Woody and his large extended family.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 4, 2019