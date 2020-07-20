Raymond A. Woosley passed away in Casa Grande, Arizona. He was 89.

Born in Gridley, Illinois, Ray was an Air Force veteran during the Korean War era. He was a building inspector for Tuolumne County for many years until he retired in 1991. Ray loved cars, auto crossing, sailing, water skiing and had many hobbies. He built his home in Soulsbyville and remodeled it several times, then moved to Jamestown. Ray and Rhea traveled to all 50 states and then retired completely in Arizona.

Raymond is survived by his wife Rhea of 69+ years; children: Glenn, (spouse) Jeannie Woosley, Mel Woosley, Susan, (spouse) Allen Burkindine; sister Joanne Venezio along with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Opal Woosley and his sister Carol Penterich There are no services planned at this time.



