Raymond Maechler, formerly of Sonora, passed away at his home in El Dorado Hills on Nov. 1 at age 92.

Ray was born in Ojai, was raised in Glendale, and attended high school at the Los Angeles Junior Seminary. He earned his degree in English from Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Rountree. They were married in 1951 and spent 66 wonderful years together before her death in 2018.

Having been drafted during the Korean War, Ray served two years in the Army. He later received his Masters in Education degree from Cal State, LA, and started his teaching career at Bassett Elementary School in La Puente.

Ray and Dorothy raised their seven children in Baldwin Park before moving to Sonora in 1971.

Ray served as principal of Knight's Ferry School for two years before spending the remainder of his career with the Sonora Union High School District, where he taught English, history, special education and coached tennis.

He had a great love of music and was avid at many sports. He loved to sing, and this was enhanced by years of music-making at the piano with his wife, Dorothy, and as a choir member at St. Patrick's Church, where he was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He rarely sang softly, and some of his friends once joked that when he sang at St. Pat's, they could hear him across the street at the Methodist Church!

Ray was extremely devoted to his family and his Catholic faith. He is survived by his children: Larry and Nancy Maechler, of Lake Stevens, Washington, Ann Maechler, of Twain Harte, Madeline Young, of Sonora, Dan and Julie Maechler, of Ventura, Ed and Terry Maechler, of El Dorado Hills, Marty and Carrie Maechler, of Cameron Park, Bob and Lisa Maechler, of Folsom; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews,

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and infant son, Michael.

A private funeral Mass was held at Holy Trinity Church in El Dorado Hills, and burial took place at Green Valley Cemetery in Rescue.



