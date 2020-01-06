|
|
Longtime Sonora resident Raymond James Brown passed away on Dec. 28, 2019. He was 88.
Born in Santa Rosa, Raymond was the eldest of four and grew up learning to hunt and fish. He married Mavis Hooker in 1952 and had two daughters, Elizabeth and Faith. He served in the National Guard and the Army. In order to support his family he worked many various jobs. He was a cowhand, journeyman pipefitter, custodian for Calaveras High School, and handled the maintenance for special education in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties. He volunteered with the Calaveras Search and Rescue and, upon retiring, volunteered as a ranger, hiking the Emigrant Wilderness until age 76. He continued being an avid hiker, going once a week with his wife and friends.
Starting in the late 1960s Ray and family became church starters and traveled Northern California working with new and struggling churches. Over the years he held positions as deacon, elder, song leader, and youth leader. He continued serving the Lord, not only by his works but by his life's actions. Being in the Lord's house every Sunday was important to him.
He moved to Sonora after the death of his first wife in 1991 and started traveling. After meeting the second love of his life Dorothy McNutt they continued to travel. They married in December of 1992 and were able to go hiking all over the world. His favorite trip was when he and Dorothy went Heli-hiking in Canada. He enjoyed cruising and went on several excursions. He lived life to the fullest, meeting life's events with gusto and a positive view on life.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dorothy Brown; his children, Elizabeth Meriam, Faith Brown, Ken McNutt, Deborah Wright and Lawana McNutt; grandchildren, Anthony Testa, Jessica Parmele, Jonathan Meriam, Juniper Wright, Caleb McNutt, Moriah McNutt, Hannah McNutt and Jared McNutt; his great-grandchildren, Cole and Jace Parmele and his sister, Violet Pacheco.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl H. Brown and George Brown; his first wife Mavis G. Brown, sister Joan Nickerson, brother Little George Brown, daughter Sherris White Child, granddaughter Sophia Testa, and great-granddaughter Taylor Parmele.
A service for Raymond will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose St., Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 7, 2020