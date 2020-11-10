1/1
Reynaldo Vela
1949 - 2020
Reynaldo Vela 71, born July 12, 1949, passed away on Oct. 30, 2020, unexpectedly. Born in Brownsville Texas, he was a longtime resident of Watsonville, California, and has lived in Sonora for the past 12 years.
He leaves behind his wife, Loretta Vela, of 50 years; sister Mary Zamora; and stepsister
Sylvia Garza. He also leaves behind seven children, Angela, Stephanie, Richard, Rey J., Lisa, Michelle and Robert Vela; two beloved dogs; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ray loved to watch the Dallas Cowboys, work on his truck, go to the casino, and he enjoyed food, especially around the holidays.
His celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21,2020, at his daughter's home. If you would like to attend or send something, please contact one of his daughters, Stephanie Vela (209) 613-9099 (209) or Angela Vela (209) 743-9172.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
