Richard "Pops" Benicki
1948 - 2020
Born Jan. 12, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois, to Stephen and Ann Benicki. Rich passed away at the age of 72, on Sept. 18, 2020, at Adventist Health of Sonora.
Rich grew up in Los Angeles, California, and relocated to Jamestown, in 1977 where he remained the rest of his life. He married his wife, Rickey, in 1966. Rich loved to have a good time making jokes, spending time with his wife, sons and granddaughters, fishing, four- wheeling and playing darts.
Preceded in death by his mother, Ann Benicki, in 1979; his father, Stephen Benicki, in 1993; his wife, Rickey Jo Benicki, in 2009; and his son, Richard Benicki II, in 2015. He is survived by his son and daughter in-law, Raymond and Shanon Benicki; his granddaughter and her husband, Ashley and Ryan Padilla; his granddaughter Brittney Benicki; and five great-grandchildren, Isaiah Eckles, Elijah Padilla, Cora Martin, Jeremiah Padilla and Rebekah Padilla.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 3 on Chicken Ranch Road in Jamestown. Please follow the signs. Please contact Ashley Padilla, 768-8343, or Raymond Benicki for more information.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
