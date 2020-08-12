1/1
Richard Charles Wunder
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard (Dick) Wunder was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Milton and Dolores Wunder. He was raised in Los Angeles, California, where he married Joyce and had two children, Richard and Lynette. He owned and operated a commercial tree trimming business and always had a passion for building homes.
After retiring in 1989, Richard decided to relocate to Sonora where both his parents and brother lived. He purchased some land and built his final home that housed his restoration workshop
and antique collection. What started out as a hobby became his second career. Richard quickly became one of the largest Coca-Cola collectors on the west coast. He was known and respected for his fervor, artistic workmanship and the attention to detail that went into every restoration project. Beyond the thrill of acquiring a rare piece, it was the friendships he made and the stories he learned that became his greatest joy.
The family is especially grateful to Jack and Deanne Houser for their friendship and the care they gave to Richard especially in his final days. Richard is survived by his former spouse, Joyce Wunder; his two children, Richard Wunder and Lynette (Mark) Sikand; his three grandchildren, Alexia Wunder, Mark Sikand and Owen Sikand; his brother, Mike Wunder; and his many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for family members.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved