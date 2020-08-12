Richard (Dick) Wunder was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Milton and Dolores Wunder. He was raised in Los Angeles, California, where he married Joyce and had two children, Richard and Lynette. He owned and operated a commercial tree trimming business and always had a passion for building homes.

After retiring in 1989, Richard decided to relocate to Sonora where both his parents and brother lived. He purchased some land and built his final home that housed his restoration workshop

and antique collection. What started out as a hobby became his second career. Richard quickly became one of the largest Coca-Cola collectors on the west coast. He was known and respected for his fervor, artistic workmanship and the attention to detail that went into every restoration project. Beyond the thrill of acquiring a rare piece, it was the friendships he made and the stories he learned that became his greatest joy.

The family is especially grateful to Jack and Deanne Houser for their friendship and the care they gave to Richard especially in his final days. Richard is survived by his former spouse, Joyce Wunder; his two children, Richard Wunder and Lynette (Mark) Sikand; his three grandchildren, Alexia Wunder, Mark Sikand and Owen Sikand; his brother, Mike Wunder; and his many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held for family members.



