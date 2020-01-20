|
Richard Ellis "Nug" Schoettgen passed away peacefully at Advent Health Sonora on Jan. 15, 2020, at age 83. He was born to Ellis and Louise Schoettgen in Columbia, where he resided primarily his entire life.
At age 12, he started building and repairing motorcycles and old cars. After graduating from Sonora High School where he played catcher on the varsity baseball team, he went into the trades of driving and maintaining big trucks and heavy equipment. Nug was best known for the 25 years, 1969-1994, that he travelled from Columbia to Sonora six times a day in his big Peterbuilt with the two shotguns on the doors, hauling gravel from the Marble Quarry to the Merck and Co. plant on Lime Kiln Road. He was also known as a mechanical genius, admired for his ability to machine and repair anything made of iron. Nug built two homes from scratch, including his log cabin and mini-ranch named "Sundown" in Columbia where he lived for over 35 years. He loved gas engines and old tractors, which he acquired at a regular pace, along with a saw mill that he enjoyed running. In his "retirement" years, Nug took up golfing which he pursued with a passion and the skills revisited from his youthful athletic endeavors.
Nug was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Louise Schoettgen and his brother, Joe Schoettgen.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Sally; children, Patti (Mike) Young, Peggy Vann, and John (Laura) Schoettgen, all of Sonora; grandchildren, Megan(Jason) Black, Mandy (Jason) Tudor, Malorie (Jerett) Sperry, Morgan (Alex) Thiemann, Garrett Vann, Carson Vann, John (Rachel) Schoettgen, and Beau Schoettgen; great-grandchildren, Braiden, Bennett, Troy, Brooklynn, Rylie and Elise; step-children, Scott Dietschak, Todd (Carrie) Schroeder, Timm (Arty) Ryker; step-granddaughters, Julia, Catherine, Betty and Sally.
"Whether it was a punch in the arm or a quick tight squeeze, Your love was felt with every unique nickname and tease."
A Man of Honor and a Man of his Word.
Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Per Nug's request, no formal services will be held. An informal celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 21, 2020