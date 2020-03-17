|
|
Richard "Rich" was born in Sonora and died suddenly at home in Coalinga. He was a man of purpose with multiple lifelong interests. He loved family and friends, answering generously to needs and calls with an open heart and home. He leaves his loving wife, Mary, of 58 years, son Christiaan Barry and wife Stacey Anderson; son Kenet Curtis and wife Joy Macintyre-Curtin; and two beloved granddaughters Ashlin Kara and Chrislyn Savannah Curtin. He is predeceased by parents Carleton William and Bertha Elsia May Kahl Curtin, grandparents Michael James and Mary Fahey Curtin, Philip and Bertha Hoffman Kahi.
Educated in Sonora schools, his interest in geology was fostered by treks about the vestiges of the Gold Rush mines, Table Mountain and Sonora hills. He graduated from UC Berkeley in 1960 with a degree in geology; later, he completed a masters in petroleum engineering from USC. Employment included Exploration Well Logging in the 1960s and 1970s transitioning to State of California Division of Oil and Gas, and retiring as supervisor in Coalinga, in 2000.
Following enlistment with the National Guard unit in Columbia, he served 33 years before being honorably discharged as sergeant major, 140th Chemical Company, Los Alamitos. His training assignments took him to Japan, South Korea, and many bases in the USA.
Being a 6th generation of Irish Curtins, he explored his roots via membership in the Curtin Clan Association. He found the graves of Cornelius and Mary Curtin, his 3rd great grandparents in the Kilshannig Cemetery, County Cork, and the site of Cornelius' blacksmith building in nearby Glantane.
Rich loved flying, co-owning and flying a 90 HP TriChamp during the 1970s. Following retirement, he began collecting WWII GTB Ford vehicles to restore and was an avid member of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association, attending national and D-Day Anniversary gatherings.
Ranching was "in his blood." Rich helped his dad with a small herd of cattle off Parrott's Ferry Grade, and later, rounded up cattle at the Jasper Ranch. He kept current with agriculture as the 2-C Ranch, through the local Farm Bureau, Cattlemen's Association, and gatherings of the Grohl and Alberta Landis families.
During his 82 years of life, he made a positive impact on many lives and organizations. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery, Sonora will be private. Donations may be made to the Tuolumne County Historical Society.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020