Richard H. Glasscock was born May 8, 1942 in Oakland, the son of Richard Dale and Pansey Ceceila (Tennis) Glasscock.
Rich spent much of his youth fly fishing in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the Sonora area. He graduated from Sonora Union High School in 1960. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the U.S. Army. His military career began with duty stations at Fort Ord, Fort Gordon, Georgia, ASCOM Korea, The Presidio in San Francisco, Fort Monmouth, New Jersey; and, finally, Nuremberg, Germany, when he left the Army and returned to California. During this time, he was married to Karen Dittman with whom they had two sons, Troy Alan Glasscock and Timothy Howard Glasscock Jettone, all from California.
After his divorce in 1973, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where his first duty station was the Naval Air Technical Training Center at NAS Memphis. Upon graduation, further duty found him serving with VS-21 at NAS North Island, San Diego with a follow-up tour of shore duty at NAS North Island, too. His next sea duty tour was aboard the U.S.S. Constitution also homeported at North Island, San Diego.
During his time at VS-21 and his shore duty in North Island, Rich was an aviation electronics technician. But he found himself preferring to help fellow sailors than fixing electronic equipment. So, he requested and was granted permission to change his rate from aviation electronics technician to career counselor. When he received orders to the U.S.S. Constitution, he transferred as a command career counselor and worked directly for the skipper. His subsequent duty stations at NAS Norfolk and the destroyer U.S.S. Stump (homeport Norfolk) was also as the command career counselor. He helped many Navy men and women pursue paths toward their goals. He also earned his associate in science degree in psychology from the State of New York Regents College. Rich retired from military service in 1987. He was a member of the American Legion Post #50 and of the U.S. Navy Fleet Reserve.
While in Memphis at the Naval Air Technical Training Center, Rich met his current wife of 44 years, Nancy Ann Wright. They were married in a small chapel at NAS Norfolk on June 15, 1975.
Rich went from military retirement to Castleton State College (now Castleton University) to work for the Department of Public Safety. Rich always preferred to serve. He fit in very well in the academic community as "campus cop." He enjoyed working with the students, faculty, and staff. He was respected by all.
Rich retired from Castleton in 2005. He'd say, "We are retired and having fun." He meant every word of that statement. You would often find Rich at Castleton University sporting events with his camera in hand. He loved documenting the feats of CU athletes.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Castleton, two sons, Troy A. Glasscock and Timothy H. Glasscock Jettone, grandson, Michael Glasscock, two great granddaughters, Savannah and Serenity, all of California, and a nephew and nieces.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Barbara Shepherd of Soulsbyville. A private burial will be in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, Vermont. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be made in Rich's name to Castleton University, ATTN: Courtney Widli, Office of Alumni Affairs, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, VT 05735. Or, to hospice at VNAHSWR, ATTN: Hospice, 7Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 25, 2019