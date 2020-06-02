Longtime Sonora resident Richard "Ricky" Klaverweiden passed away on May 23 at his home in Sonora. He was 67.

Born in Scotia, Ricky spent most of his life in Sonora. He became a licensed powder man in the mining industry and for construction mining. At his Helms Creek job he was a dedicated Hi Tech Miner.

Ricky loved being outdoors, gardening, cutting firewood, falling trees, and working. He was creative with rocks and proud that he built the slate rock wall downtown Sonora in front of the office of Heritage Inn Yosemite/Sonora. He also made beautiful tables and clocks from his own hand harvested buckeye.

Ricky loved being a dad and loved his children, Kenny, Joshua, and Kimberly. He enjoyed spending time with them while fishing, picking blackberries, watching television/movies, and woodcutting.

Ricky is survived by his children, Joshua Klaverweiden of Santa Cruz and Kimberly Klaverweiden of Butte, Montana; grandchildren Leila Klaverweiden of Jamestown and Gracey Klaverweiden of Sonora; his father Robert Klaverweiden; and the mother of his children, Brenda DeVries. He was predeceased by his mother Sarah Barker (2018), his son Kenneth Klaverweiden (2017), and his brother John Klaverweiden (2003).

Due to COVID-19 a small private family service will be conducted. Donations can be made in Ricky's honor to Discover Life Seventh Day Adventist Church (209) 532-3337.





