|
|
Most of those who were lucky enough to know Richard Laird did not know his middle name was Stanley, but obituaries always include middle names, so…it was Stanley. Whether you knew him as a poker buddy (just as eager to laugh at the play as to take the pot), or as a visitor to the Twain Harte Market making his daily trek there to shop, yes, but mostly to gently rib the guy handing out samples, or as a non-skiing Ski Fini reveler, or as the man who walked his Golden off-leash along the ditch path every day, or as the shy guy who could nevertheless hold a room full of people in thrall with his storytelling abilities, or as the best father ever to Sherry and Bruce, or as Penny's much beloved husband of 37 years - however you knew him, the world became duller and sadder on Sept. 6, 2019, when he passed gently away. For a full, mixed media obituary, please visit: beautifultribute.com/richard-laird. Condolences, memories, stories may be sent to Penny at [email protected] or to Sherry at [email protected].
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 12, 2019