On Monday, April 20, 2020, Richard Lynn Johnson, loving husband and father, peacefully passed away at the age of 61, with his family at his side.

Rick was born on Feb. 10, 1959, in San Jose, California, to Ronald and Barbara (Thome) Johnson. He raised his two daughters, Bonnie and Miranda, and his son, Zachary. He went on to marry his wife Karen on Oct. 15, 2005. Karen's children, Matt and Mona became a big part of his life as well.

Rick had a passion for hunting and fishing. That is until he became a grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Keagan, Mason, Parker, Dylan, Sophie, Greyson, Jolene and Olivia. They truly were the light of his life. His family was what was most important to him. Rick was also known to be one of the most genuine people around. He was most inspiring by how many people's lives he touched just by his presence. He took great pride in his work and can only be described as loyal and dedicated. His love and generosity will never be forgotten.

Rick was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Ronald and Barbara. He is survived by his wife Karen, his three children, Bonnie, Miranda and Zack, his two stepchildren, Matt and Mona, his brother Ron, his sister Lorie, his eight grandchildren, one aunt, several cousins and three nephews.

At this time, a service has not been organized due to the unforeseen times. An announcement will be made when arrangements are made.



