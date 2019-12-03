|
Richard S. Sasenbery, 93, of Sonora passed away Nov. 22. Richard was born June 14, 1926 in Martin, South Dakota. The son of the late Richard and Olive Sasenbery, he was the middle sibling of three children.
He graduated from Redding High School in Redding and also the University of Pacific in Stockton. He married Carolyn Mae Webb (Sasenbery) April 3, 1948 in Carson City, Nevada. They were married 71 years.
He served in the U.S. Army. After his discharge he became employed by PG&E in Stockton for 35 years and retired in 1975 as a district engineer.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Mike Rushie of McKinney, Texas and daughter and son-in-law Debbie and Tim Kuesthardt of Sonora, grandchildren April and Anthony Ortez of Texas, and Ashley Sommer and Paul Mendoza of Fremont. He has three great-grandchildren.
Richard was preceded in death by his older sister Aileen Ayer of Boulder, Colorado, and younger brother Dale Sasenbery of Sacramento.
There will be no funeral services. Arrangements made by Terzich and Wilson.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 4, 2019