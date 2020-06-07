Rita Lawton woke up in heaven on May 24, 2020. After a long battle with dementia, our Mom never forgot who we were, and for that we are forever grateful. She was born Rita Teresa Ottolini on Feb. 2, 1932, in New Jersey. In her 20s, she became a California girl but never completely lost her Jersey accent. Mom leaves behind her loving husband Wayne Lawton of 40 years; her daughter Susan Papulias and son-in-law Teddy, her son-in-law Michael Fraschieri, her daughter Bonnie Floyd and her son-in-law Donnie. Rita was preceded by the tragic loss of her daughter Linda Fraschieri in December of 2013. She was also dearly loved by her four stepchildren Steve, Charlene, Leslie and Mike Lawton.

Her family was the center of her universe, and her grandchildren Everett, Douglas, Mike, Mitch, Hannah, Milaina and her great grandchildren were her greatest joy.

We love the memories of our beautiful Mom dressed in perfectly pressed clothes coordinating from head-to-toe. Her lipstick always the same color as her nail polish and of course, her shoes and belt always matched her pocketbook!

In her early years, Mom was married to our Dad, Bill Clever and together they accomplished much in the little Historic State Park of Columbia where they made our home. They owned and operated the Columbia House Restaurant, JB Jack Douglass Saloon, St Charles Saloon and they brought back Sarsaparilla, the popular 1800s soft drink and started a bottling company. Outside of managing the business office, Mom was very involved in the community. She served as president of Soroptimist International and the Venture Club.

After marrying Wayne, (who she endearingly called Lambchop) they moved to Oregon, Idaho and then back to Columbia in 1986. In those latter years, Mom reunited with her lifelong friends and worked at Frank Walter & Associates where she met Bev, her forever friend.

Mom, you loved us unconditionally and taught us how to love with great affection. We would be remiss if we didn't mention your great love for all animals and how no stray remained homeless if they ever crossed your path. Our collective favorite memory of you is something you did with all your children and grandchildren our whole lives; you never said goodbye, you'd always say "I love you more!" So for now Mama, we get the final word until we see you in heaven, "We love you more!"



