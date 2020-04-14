Home

Robert Armstrong "Bob" Chesel


1937 - 2020
Robert Armstrong "Bob" Chesel Obituary
Longtime Sonora resident and Army veteran Robert "Bob" Armstrong Chesel passed away on March 26, 2020, at the age of 82.
Born in Brighton, Massachusetts, Bob spent the last 25 years in Sonora. He was an amazing artist and enjoyed drawing those that he loved as well as anyone or anything else that caught his eye. He loved to play the piano; however, as much as he wanted to play for others, he just could not play in front of them due to his shyness. TV watching was a favorite pastime and it was not unusual for Bob's TV to be on around the clock.
Bob enjoyed spending time with his friends, staff and residents alike, at Avalon Care Center in Sonora, as well as with his stepson Wayne and his wife Joan; his friend Catherine; and his dear friends Sheri, Paul, and Anne Marie Bailey. Bob's quirky sense of humor kept his friends smiling and his endearing ways will be missed by many.
Bob is survived by nieces Lynne, Margie Susie and Carol, all of Florida, Cathy of Tennessee and Barbara of Colorado; stepchildren Donald, David, Wayne, Carol, Sharon and Mark; 10 step grandchildren and 16 step-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Doris A Chesel (2014), brother George Chesel (2018) and his parents, Ruth and Joseph Chesel.
A private graveside service will be held.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020
