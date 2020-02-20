|
Robert (Bob) Arthur Clough was born March 13, 1946, in Loma Linda and died Feb. 5, 2020, in Sonora. During his boyhood days in Riverside, his dad's position as physical plant manager for La Sierra College set the stage for his early interest in all things mechanical. His curiosity led him to build things and deconstruct machines to see how they worked. His family's camping trips to the desert in winter and to the mountains in summer taught him to respect nature and find joy in watching wildlife. As a teenager he operated grounds equipment for the college. He built a VW-powered "dune buggies" and rebuilt the engine on his first truck, an old beat-up Chevy. At age 19 he decided to learn to fly, completed flight ground school at Riverside Airport, and purchased flight time to get his license.
Upon graduation from La Sierra Academy, Bob completed his certification for servicing commercial heating and air conditioning systems. At Pacific Union College, Angwin, he maintained heating and air conditioning systems in college buildings. He purchased his first plane and rebuilt it in the front yard of his apartment.
In his spare time, using his handyman skills, Bob self-built two houses. He married Michele (Mickey) Rhodes, the love of his life, in the Yosemite Valley Chapel in 1989. They enjoyed flying with friends into remote places and camping under the plane's wings. In total Bob enjoyed more than 50 years in the pilot's seat.
He was employed at Sonora Community Hospital (now Adventist Health Sonora) from 1987 until its relocation to Greenley Road. Upon founding his own business, he quickly earned a reputation for resolving difficult repair issues in ingenious ways. Even when he was out of town, he was known as a "doctor-on-call" for ailing equipment. He enthusiastically served his church and community, always making himself available to help.
Although having no children, Bob befriended many kids and young family members. His support of his wife Mickey and her leadership activities with the Adventist church's youth Pathfinder Club was wholehearted. Bob was generous with his friendship, time, repair skills and in sharing his love of flying.
Bob is survived by his wife, mother, sister, brother, six sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law, nine nieces, six nephews, eight great nieces and six great nephews.
His memory will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Feb. 29, 2020 at Discover Life Seventh-day Adventist Church, 40 North Forest Road, Sonora. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 21, 2020