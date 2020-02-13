|
Family and friends of Robert Bernard Parriott will gather at 11 a.m. at the Black Oak Casino Conference Room in Tuolumne on March 8, 2020 to honor the life of a passionate grocer, loving father and grandfather, and devoted husband.
His death on Feb. 5, 2020 came suddenly, truly in a blaze of glory, gratefully leaving this world without pain, amidst a grove of oak trees in the land he loved. Bob was born in San Jose on Jan. 10, 1949, and maintained close friendships with many from his youth throughout his entire life, including the love of his life. He met Linda Doris Monte at a Valentine's Day party when she was only 17, if you know what I mean, and died almost exactly 50 years later. Bob and Linda's deep love brought them through 45 years of marriage, two children (Rob M. Parriott and Sarah Isabel Moe, now joined by their spouses) and four grandchildren (Amaia and Dax Moe; Cameron and Lucas Parriott). He is also survived by his brother (Jim Parriott), two sisters (Jude Miranda and JoAnn Peterson), and seven nieces and nephews.
Bob had an adventurous life including decades of black diamond skiing, summers as the margarita king, sailing and fishing trips with his buddies. His other lifelong love was found in the grocery business, welcomed in by his father-in-law Rudy Monte at Deluxe Foods in Aptos, where Bob worked as general manager for almost 20 years. His dreams came true when he and Linda bought Twain Harte Market in 2006. For 15 years his motto was "living the dream" as he happily went to the market each morning and worked to shape it into his vision. He loved coming back home each afternoon to run spreadsheets with his dog by his side.
Bob loved helping people in the industry in any way he possibly could, including serving as the California Independent Grocers Association (CIGA) president and active member for decades. He was dedicated to lighting up the lives of the people he connected with along the way with his generosity, good food, and humor. The CIGA conference was a family pilgrimage each January where we would celebrate his birthday and kick off the new year in Hawaiian paradise, where Bob learned new leadership strategies to bring back to the store.
Bob Parriott was loved by many as a friend and colleague. He died a happy man, content in every way, renewed from his time in Kauai with his family, proud of his children, grandchildren, Twain Harte Market, and still in love with his beautiful wife. In lieu of flowers, please make a tributary donation to one of Bob Parriott's favorite charities:
Future Farmers of America: ffa.givenow.stratuslive.com/ffadonate
Habitat for Humanity: habitattuolumne.org/support-us
Please RSVP for the celebration of life at: tinyurl.com/u9gczwp
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020