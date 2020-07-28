1/1
Robert D. Oakley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert D. Oakley passed away July 2, 2020. He was 83 years old. It was a short illness from when they found out he had cancer. He went peacefully under the care of hospice with his wife and oldest son nearby.
Bob was born in Minneapolis on April 24,1937 to Vincent D. Oakley and Delores D. (Hastert) Oakley. They got divorced when Bob was about 7 years old. His mother moved with her three children to Pasadena when Bob was 14 years old. He went to Pasadena City College. He went to work assembling computers and then repairing the big Electro Data computer for the Jet Propulsion Lab that was tracking the space shuttles. He liked being with people, so he went into selling computers. His jobs took him all over the world.
He was married in Pasadena to Beverly (Fewell) Oakley on Sept. 6, 1968 and was married for 61 years. He is survived by his wife and four sons, John (Tina), Jim, Paul (Catherine), Alan (Sandy) and grandchildren Devin, Andrew, Zachery, Tyler, Madeline and Delaina.
He had two younger sisters, Catherine Oakley and Dorothy (Oakley) Wilcox and a niece Marilyn (Wray) Bunt.
They lived all over southern California before moving to Los Gatos in 1983. They moved to Pine Mountain Lake in 1996. Both Bob and Beverly played tennis and started playing golf after they moved to PML. Bob was active in the Gateway Yosemite Museum. He has been a President in all three groups. Bob kept in touch with friends he made from Minneapolis to Pine Mountain Lake. He was always interested in what is going on in their life. He was always calling his sisters or his sons and would talk for an hour or more to each one. I'm sure they will miss these calls.
Because of the Covid-19 a small funeral will be performed by the family at a later date. The family plans to have a celebration of Bob's life when it is safe to do so.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved