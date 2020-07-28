Robert D. Oakley passed away July 2, 2020. He was 83 years old. It was a short illness from when they found out he had cancer. He went peacefully under the care of hospice with his wife and oldest son nearby.

Bob was born in Minneapolis on April 24,1937 to Vincent D. Oakley and Delores D. (Hastert) Oakley. They got divorced when Bob was about 7 years old. His mother moved with her three children to Pasadena when Bob was 14 years old. He went to Pasadena City College. He went to work assembling computers and then repairing the big Electro Data computer for the Jet Propulsion Lab that was tracking the space shuttles. He liked being with people, so he went into selling computers. His jobs took him all over the world.

He was married in Pasadena to Beverly (Fewell) Oakley on Sept. 6, 1968 and was married for 61 years. He is survived by his wife and four sons, John (Tina), Jim, Paul (Catherine), Alan (Sandy) and grandchildren Devin, Andrew, Zachery, Tyler, Madeline and Delaina.

He had two younger sisters, Catherine Oakley and Dorothy (Oakley) Wilcox and a niece Marilyn (Wray) Bunt.

They lived all over southern California before moving to Los Gatos in 1983. They moved to Pine Mountain Lake in 1996. Both Bob and Beverly played tennis and started playing golf after they moved to PML. Bob was active in the Gateway Yosemite Museum. He has been a President in all three groups. Bob kept in touch with friends he made from Minneapolis to Pine Mountain Lake. He was always interested in what is going on in their life. He was always calling his sisters or his sons and would talk for an hour or more to each one. I'm sure they will miss these calls.

Because of the Covid-19 a small funeral will be performed by the family at a later date. The family plans to have a celebration of Bob's life when it is safe to do so.



