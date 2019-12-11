|
Robert (Bob) Dewey Porter went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 7. Burdened with pancreatic cancer, he never wavered in his faith. He maintained his famously contagious positive attitude, and he continually encouraged his family to live for Jesus, with all their hearts. "He never complained one time about anything throughout this battle," his wife Sylvia stated.
Bob is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sylvia; his children and their spouses: Samantha and David, Daniel and Lacy, Jordan and Olivia, and Faith and Stephen; his 15 grandchildren (with one more on the way), Jayden, Ashton, Cally, Isabella, Gabriel, Elijah, Hannah, Urijah, Gracie, Haven, Silas, Judah, Adalynn, Ezra and Audrey; his siblings, Kathleen, Donna, Tim, David and Doug. He was preceded in his journey to heaven by his parents, TJ and Gloria Porter. He was 60 years old.
Bob was born and raised in Tracy and created many fond memories of hunting and camping in Tuolumne County. He moved here permanently in 1986 and began working as a logger. He has owned and operated his own logging business, Porter Tree Solutions (formerly known as Bob Porter Trucking and Logging), since 1995.
A committed husband and father, Bob loved spending time with his family. He was a man of wisdom whose voice of reason led his family to adopt the slogan "What Would Dad Do." His grandchildren fondly remember him as "Papa B." Bob served Jesus for over 30 years and loved leading worship, both in his home with family and friends and in church gatherings.
Despite his struggle with cancer, Bob modeled the truth that we should never exchange worship for worry, but rather should make the most of our time on the earth by loving both God and everyone around us. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Calvary Chapel in Sonora.
