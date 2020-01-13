|
|
Robert L. Winters, 81, of Twain Harte, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at his home.
Robert was born and raised in Anaheim and attended Anaheim High School Class of 1956, where he was the sergeant of arms for the student body. He attended both Fullerton Jr. College and Long Beach State University prior to his military service.
He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1965. During that time, he was trained as a medic at Fort Ord in California. He also served as a medic with the 2nd Armored Division in Texas. He was later stationed with the 25th Infantry (Tropical Lightning) at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.
While stationed in Killeen, Texas, Robert was united in marriage to Susan Louise Potts on Sept. 8, 1962. They resided in Wahiawa, Hawaii, Anaheim, California, and from 1989, in Twain Harte.
After graduating from UC Irvine with a major in criminal justice, Robert was a probation officer for 48 years: 26 years in Orange County and 22 years in Tuolumne County. He retired in 2013.
Robert enjoyed traveling, visiting National Parks, hiking, family camping, and other outdoor activities. He was also an avid Volkswagen aficionado. He owned four vans, a vintage bug, and a convertible. His last van was a 1985 Westfalia that he helped restore and that was later gifted to his youngest son.
Actively involved with volunteer work, Robert was a member of Knights of Columbus, enjoyed working as a docent for Columbia State Park, and was involved with both SIRS and the Mi-Wuk/Sugar Pine Fire Safety Corps. Post-retirement, he contributed advisory and oversight work with the Juvenile Justice Commission for Tuolumne County. He was also a member of Los Californios, his family being in California since 1817.
Robert is preceded in death by his father, George Winters; his mother, Eva Winters.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Brian and Kevin (Debbie) Winters; and three grandchildren.
A memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Jan. 14, 2020