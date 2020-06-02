Born in Watsonville in 1958, Bobby is survived by his parents Len and Sharon, brothers Bill and Ed Ackerman and a sister, Karen Olsen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He enjoyed fishing; with two of his biggest catches being a five pound Rainbow trout and a 17 pound salmon while fishing with his dad. He also enjoyed tying his own flies and playing tennis.

Bobby died unexpectedly at his home in Mi-Wuk Village on May 18, 2020.

He was much loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



