I am very sorry to hear the sad news, anyvery sorry for your familys loss.
Alicia Dakiwag
Born in Watsonville in 1958, Bobby is survived by his parents Len and Sharon, brothers Bill and Ed Ackerman and a sister, Karen Olsen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed fishing; with two of his biggest catches being a five pound Rainbow trout and a 17 pound salmon while fishing with his dad. He also enjoyed tying his own flies and playing tennis.
Bobby died unexpectedly at his home in Mi-Wuk Village on May 18, 2020.
He was much loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.