Robert Owen "Bobby" Ackerman
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born in Watsonville in 1958, Bobby is survived by his parents Len and Sharon, brothers Bill and Ed Ackerman and a sister, Karen Olsen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He enjoyed fishing; with two of his biggest catches being a five pound Rainbow trout and a 17 pound salmon while fishing with his dad. He also enjoyed tying his own flies and playing tennis.
Bobby died unexpectedly at his home in Mi-Wuk Village on May 18, 2020.
He was much loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. A private memorial will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 28, 2020
I am very sorry to hear the sad news, anyvery sorry for your familys loss.

Alicia Dakiwag
Alicia Dakiwag
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved