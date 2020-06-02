Robert Thomas Kennedy (Bob), a resident of Twain Harte for 53 years passed away at home on May 28 at the age of 85.

He held several positions with Pacific Gas and Electric spanning over 37 years; 27 of which were spent in Tuolumne County. During his time in Twain Harte he served as a member and in a leadership role for the Twain Harte Rotary Club, Twain Harte Volunteer Fire Department and Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce. He took every opportunity to give back to the community.

After 21 years, Staff Sgt. Robert Kennedy received an honorable discharge from the Army National Guard in 1967 to move his family to Twain Harte to continue his PG & E career. Family meant everything to him. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren at their various events, being outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, and sharing a cup of coffee with friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Juanita Kennedy, his younger brother James Kennedy, his older brother Harry J. Kennedy, and his twin brother William Kennedy. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Janice Kennedy, his son Richard Kennedy and daughter-in-law, Tresa Kennedy; his daughter Kathleen Olsen and son-in-law Roger Olsen; four grandchildren Jeannie Kennedy, Amy Brown, Johnathan Olsen and Candace Olsen along with six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. June 13 at All Saints Catholic Church in Twain Harte. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's name to All Saints Catholic Church at P.O. Box 642 Twain Harte, CA 95383



