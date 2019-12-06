|
|
Roberto Bernardo Volpi, was born on Oct. 29, 1932 in Massachusetts and passed away on Nov. 22, 2019 in Sonora, CA at the age of 87.
Roberto (Bob) was the last of four children born to Victor and Elena Volpi. The family moved to Martinez and then to El Cerrito. Bob graduated from El Cerrito High School in 1950. In 1954 he married Barbara Jean Skellenger and one year later they purchased a home in El Cerrito where they lived and raised their family.
Bob started in the workforce working for Ford Manufacturing Plant in Richmond. From there he went on to work at FMC Corporation where he became plant manager. After the moving of the plant, Bob became a salesman for Rheem Manufacturing and later PRPC Corporation. In 1994 when he retired, Bob and Barbara moved to Twain Harte to live.
Bob enjoyed his family and friends always putting them first. He also enjoyed golfing, playing poker, bowling, gardening and walking. He was an avid church-goer attending St John the Baptist Church in El Cerrito and All Saints Church in Twain Harte where he was also a Eucharistic Minister. He was very generous with both his time and money. He had a wonderful sense of humor, had a kind word for everyone and made friends wherever he went.
Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years Barbara Volpi, son Robert Volpi (Shelly), Vicki Bethel (Ron), Cathi Flores (Rudy), Terri Melton Bond and Toni Baumgartner (Mike), 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with two more on the way. He is also survived by his two sisters, Marlene Kendall and Elaine Weber and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, his brother Elvin Volpi and son Greg Volpi.
A mass will be celebrated in Bob's name at All Saints Church in Twain Harte on Saturday Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. A reception and celebration of life will follow at the home of Toni and Mike Baumgartner in Sonora.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 7, 2019