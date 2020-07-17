1/1
Roberto Rocha Fernandez
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Roberto Rocha Fernandez passed away in Sonora on July 5, 2020. He was born in Michoacán, Mexico, on July 2, 1939. He was a Jamestown resident for over 60 years. When Roberto arrived in California he first worked in an avocado orchard in Southern California. He later worked for Sierra Pacific Industries from where he retired. He and wife, Maria De Jesus, retired to Mexico where he enjoyed working on vintage cars, the outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.
Roberto was a family man who moved back to Jamestown to be with his children Olivia LaPertche, Roberto, Ruby, Miguel, and Angelica Rocha, PhD; grandchildren Cody and Cristian LaPertche; Alley Mata; Roberto, Camilla, and Michael Rocha; Vivian Calvillo; and great grandchildren, Julian and Aliyah Mata. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Eloisa, his siblings, parents, and son-in-law, Daniel LaPertche. Other family members are Antonio Cruz, Veronica and Kim Rocha, Dustin Calvillo, PhD, and Cody Mata. A private family memorial service will be held on July 10.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

