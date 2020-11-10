With deep peace and grace at the age of 91, Rodney Garside began the next movement of his symphony of being, from the earthly to the heavenly for which he so yearned in his final days. Rodney was a deeply selfless, loving, and supportive husband, father and grandfather, and a friend to all he met. His contributions to his community as a gifted musician, videographer, piano tuner, witty humorist, and chef extraordinaire were given with much pleasure and appreciated by so many.

Rodney was born in Huddersfield, England, in 1929 and immigrated to Vancouver, Canada, with his family just prior to WWII. Rodney's talent for music was quickly realized, and he began studying the oboe and was soon performing in the Vancouver Junior Symphony as first chair and at the University of British Columbia. At the age of 18, he traveled to New York to study with the renowned principal oboist with the NBC Symphony, Robert Bloom and after 18 months returned to Vancouver to perform with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. In 1951, Rodney was invited to become principal oboe with the Pasadena Symphony Orchestra and began his career at Avon Cosmetics as Purchasing Manager where he would remain for 33 years until his retirement. He met his wife of 66 years, Patricia, a talented flutist, and they spent 24 years sitting side by side in the orchestra as principal oboist and principal flutist, making beautiful music together.

Rodney and Patricia moved to Tuolumne County in 1984 where they built a lovely home on Hayden Road in Tuolumne. Rodney became well known as a piano tuner, repairer of musical instruments and videographer. He was an active member of St. James Episcopal Church, produced programming for Cable 8 local television, and published several recipes in Sunset Magazine's Chefs of the West. Patricia and Rodney moved to Sonora Hills in 2013, and Rodney later resided at Skyline Senior Living. Rodney is survived by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Meg (Bill), of Monument, Colorado; son, Scott, of Woodinville, Washington; and grandson, Bill III, of Monument, Colorado. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the caregivers and staff at Skyline Senior Living and Avalon Care Center for their wonderful care of Rodney and his family.



