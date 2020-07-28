Roger Bradley Butler, beloved husband, father and grandpa, passed away on July 18, 2020. He passed painlessly and peacefully, with his wife and daughter at his side. Roger was an honest, hard-working family man, who spent his final six years enjoying living in retirement on the Klamath River.

Roger was born June 24,1948, in Turlock to Lloyd and Doris Butler, who passed away in 2009. Roger is survived by the love of his life, Mary, who he married on March 21, 1967, and spent 53 years as his devoted companion, favorite fishing buddy, cribbage rival, and scrabble opponent. He is survived by two siblings, Marcus Butler and Karen Tynan, and five nieces, Yvonne, Lisa, Kimberley, Julie and Cheryl and their families. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Butler, who died in December 2018. He is survived by his children, Andrea Butler-Crosby, Christopher Butler, and Jesse Madden. He leaves behind four grandchildren Jasmine Butler, Kaden Crosby, Christopher Duvall, and Bradley Butler, as well as his great-granddaughter Melina Ornelas.

Roger was involved in many aspects of the lives of Tuolumne County residents. As a young man, he partnered with his family to open Butler Winery in upper Crystal Falls. Roger also served as a school board member in the late 1970s at Soulsbyville Elementary School. As an ordained minister, he was also involved in an outreach mission in Tuolumne, sponsored by Chapel of the Pines in Twain Harte in the 1980s. He led a Cub Scout troop with the Tate family based at Mother Lode Christian School, sharing his love of the outdoors, fishing, camping and nature with his sons and friends.

As a lifetime Tuolumne County resident, Roger will be remembered for the majority of his career spent building affordable, quality housing in Tuolumne County as owner of Butler Construction. As a 5th generation carpenter, he worked in partnership with his father and son over the course of his long career. He believed in helping people achieve the dream of home ownership, and spent his final years making that dream come true for his family in Orleans, California. If you wish to contact the family, cards may be sent to P.O. Box 322, Orleans, CA 95556. Please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity in his remembrance. A private family memorial will be held on the Klamath River.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store