Roger C. Johnson, peacefully passed away on April 2, 2020 in Sonora. A fixture in our community for nearly 60 years, he will be missed dearly by family and friends.
Roger was born on Sept. 18, 1930 and grew up on a dairy farm in Poplar Grove, Illinois.
After high school, in 1948 he entered the Marines, stationed first in San Diego then San Francisco where he met future wife Ethel. After marriage, they settled in Palo Alto and later Sunnyvale.
Roger will always be known as the Laundry King. After starting several successful coin operated laundries and dry cleaners in the Bay Area, he eventually migrated up the hill and launched Mi Wuk Wash & Dry in 1978, which he owned and operated for 40 years. He loved talking to customers about the laundry business and, of course, his beloved baseball team, Chicago Cubs.
As a lifelong Cub fan, he often quipped, "Any team can have a bad century." One could always spot him around Mi Wuk, Twain Harte or Sonora in his bright blue Cubs jacket or numerous Cub T-shirts. We all cheered mightily with him and shared his excitement when the Chicago Cubs finally won the 2016 World Series.
Roger loved adventures! Whether that was driving a race car for his 75th birthday party at Mario Andretti speedway in Las Vegas, flying a warbird plane at 84 years old or traveling to the Ukraine on a Missions trip in 2005, his generous spirit brought joy to everyone.
He lived his life loving Jesus and expressing that love to others through many acts of kindness. We have all been blessed!
Roger was preceded in death by his wife Ethel (Gates) Johnson; parents William and Eda Johnson; son Bill; and brothers, Arnold and Paul Johnson. Survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter Lynn (Barry) Marcus; grandchildren Mallory (Art) Lial and Kelvin Marcus; great-grandchildren Kaylee and Alexander.
Roger loved his church family, especially focusing on children's ministry. Donations for that purpose may be given to: Sierra Bible Church, ?15171 Tuolumne Road, ?Sonora, California 95370 - ?Designate: "Roger Johnson Memorial?"
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me
All the days of my life;
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord Forever.
Psalms 23:6
A celebration of life will be held in Mi Wuk in September which would've been his 90th birthday. All are welcome.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 18, 2020