After a protracted illness, Roland Camfield died at home on Sunday, February 23 at the age of 87.
Born in Chicago, he attended the University of Washington on a Naval ROTC scholarship. Shortly after graduation with his BA in 1954, he married Juanita Grace Hesly. He served as a fighter pilot, posted to a squadron based in Jacksonville, Florida. Upon completion of his service, he entered law school at the University of Colorado, earning his degree in 1961. He practiced law in Denver until 1970, when he was appointed deputy administrator for the newly formed Region IX of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and subsequently was appointed director of HUD's Los Angeles Area Office in 1973. He returned to private law practice in 1980 after joining the California Bar. Upon retirement in 1999, he moved to Sonora, where he was an active musician, playing trombone for several foothill bands and for the Columbia College orchestra.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years; his sons Mark and Gregg; his daughter, Stephanie C. Wolfe; and grandchildren Robert Camfield, Russel Camfield, Max Wolfe, Bella Camfield, and Michael Camfield. For services see www.camfield.info.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020