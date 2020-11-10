Ronald Blackburn Cole was born May 18, 1931 to Mary Elizabeth Blackburn and Edward Cole in Jackson, TN. He later welcomed his brother, William (Bill) six and a half years later. Ron passed away at home surrounded by his loving family after suffering a long time with Parkinsons. He moved with his family to Millbrae in his junior year at Burlingame High-School where he met his future wife, Ethel. Ron spent most of his future life working in the food industry, first as a food broker and later as his own advertising agency.



He and Ethel had 68 years together and had four wonderful children; the love of his life. Scott (deceased) wife, Linda; Terri Malba of Danville (Vince); Christine Daniele of Wylie TX (Darrell); Lori Cole of Sonora. Ron had nine grandchildren: Jeremyi Jason Cole; Stacy Cole; Corey Espenoza; Andrea and Weldon Carvalho; Ryan and Stephanie Daniele; Leanne and Alex Ingino, Kim and Johnathan Ketner; Jason and Meena Malat, Jasmine and Cody Watkins.



After living in Aptos for 19 years, Ron ended up retiring in Sonora. He became very active in community projects. He was president of United Way for Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties for two years. He was president of the Mother Lode Shrine Club and also Chief Clown. Ron was always a clown in the Mother's Day parade, throwing candy to the children until that was stopped due to the safety of the children running into the street. Ron was on the Governor's Board at the Shriners Hospital in Sacramento for eleven years. He would transport children from our community there and would encourage them to finish their education. He belonged to many organizations - too many to name them all.



In 1991 Ron joined the choir of United Methodist Church in Soulsbyville. The La Jolla Methodist Church invited him to join them on a singing tour in Europe, where he was able to sing in Notre Dam. Ron was extremely fond of Golden Retrievers, of which he had four.



Ron did a lot of community work doing fundraisers for his church and the Shriners. He had a lot of love for his caregivers, his main one being Lisa Hunt, a nurse, Sara Gardiner and Dylan Savaii.



Whenever possible there will be a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Shriners Hospital in Sacramento, Tuolumne Methodist Church, or a charity of your choosing. Cards will be welcomed.







