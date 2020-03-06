|
Ronald (RC) Delos Clark, of Twain Harte, passed into eternal rest on March 3, 2020. Ron was born on March 13, 1943, in San Jose to Elburr and Irene Clark.
Upon graduation from high school, he first worked as a butcher and then, served with Santa Clara Sheriff's Office for 28 years, attaining the rank of sergeant. Upon retirement, the family moved to Twain Harte.
Ron was an active member of Mountain Cops, Pescadores de San Jose, SIRS, and Twain Harte Golf Club. He also worked for CSC, providing security for the SF 49ers and working multiple Super Bowl and Pro Bowl events. Whether he was wearing the green and gold of the Sheriff's Office, or the blue and gold of CSC, or golf shirt and dockers, enjoying a round of golf in Australia, Hawaii, or Twain Harte, he lived life on his own terms. "Honor, Loyalty, and Integrity" was his mantra. Devotion to family was his love. He is sorely missed.
Ron is survived by his sons, Ron Jr. (Tracy), and Chad (Brenda), Terri Pilar; five grandchildren Michael and Shari Pilar, Ron III and Stephanie Clark, and Logan Clark; his sisters, Barb Hill (Skip) and Arlene (Sam) Coomer and their families.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Chapel, 19889 Soulsbyville Road, Soulsbyville. Private interment will be at Columbia Cemetery, Columbia, Pastor Chuck Westgate officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Ron's name to C.O.P.S. (concernsofpolicesurvivors.org) or the .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 7, 2020