Roscoe Bryan Gray was born on April 15, 1982 to Ross and Sue Gray in Sonora. Roscoe leaves behind his parents; two sisters, Christa Gray of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Erin and her husband Joel Lafayette of Sonora; his niece Taylor and her husband Samuel Guthrie of San Diego; nephews Lance Selesia of Sonora, and Ronan Podnos of Woodland Hills.

Roscoe's hobbies included rock climbing, parachuting, dirt and street bike riding, tree climbing and was mostly well-known for his motocross skills. Roscoe was full of enthusiasm, high energy, a thirst for life, a contagious sense of humor and a smile that would light you up that made everyone want to be around him.

After graduating Summerville High School in 2001 Roscoe's career consisted of working alongside his Dad operating Mother Lode Tree Service during which an accident on a tree job occurred requiring him to be medflighted which prompted his desire to become a helicopter pilot. In October 2012 he left for Kona, Hawaii, to attend Mauna Loa Helicopter Training. He continued his training in various aspects of helicopter work. He checked off his bucket list for longline training beginning with fire and Christmas trees in Oregon, and obtained his ultimate goal of flying for the powerline sector with PJ Helicopters of Red Bluff beginning in February 2019.

Roscoe's life will be celebrated ay 2 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020 at the campground area of Columbia Airport in Columbia.





