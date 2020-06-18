Rose passed away peacefully on May 29 in Twain Harte at the home of her son surrounded by family. The youngest of six children, she was born Feb. 23, 1930 on her family's farm in Bee, Nebraska to her parents Alfred and Eleanor (Hottavy) Stransky.

Upon graduation from high school, Rose moved to her sister's home in San Diego. There she met and married Daryl Dunn. They raised their four children there, and Rose was an active Mom involved with Girl Scouts and Little League baseball where she was the team scorekeeper for many of the boys' teams.

Rose retired as a bookkeeper when she and Daryl built their home on the hill in Twain Harte, During retirement she enjoyed golf, yoga, reading and always had a crossword puzzle that she was solving. She was a lifelong lover of and advocate for animals, and volunteered many hours locally at the Humane Society. She was also a supporter of Sonora Cat Rescue. Her home was filled with cat collectables she received as gifts over the years.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 56 years, Daryl; her four brothers and a sister; her daughter Pamela Vietri and granddaughter Kylie Rose Delgado.

She is survived by her sons and their wives, Greg and Sally Dunn of Twain Harte, Marshall and Rebecca Dunn of Sonora, and Brian and Susan Dunn of Santee; as well as 12 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store