Rosemary Tomai, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020, at age 97, in Sonora. Born May 31, 1923, in Bloomfield, Indiana, she moved to Portland, Oregon, where she married Corporal Robert Pollock Fessler, and they had four children. A career military wife, she lived in the USA, Japan and Germany returning to California, where she planted roots on the Monterey Peninsula until retiring to Sonora, 1987.

Rosemary was a champion of the underdog, known to her supporters as a "God Send" and her opponents as the relentless "Dragon Lady." She'll be remembered as a strong woman with exceptional faith, moral character, and selfless service to her community. She was a glamorous woman, co-owned two high-end dress shops in Carmel and Monterey, and raised money for charities producing and modeling in fashion shows.

She is survived by four children, Gregg Fessler, Michael Fessler, Sabrina Moreno and Gina DuPree; six grandchildren, plus one preceding her in death; over a dozen great-grandchildren, extended family and friends, who all feel her positive imprint. We'll gather when safe. She'd say, "God loves you, and so do I."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store