Heuton Memorial Chapel - Sonora
400 S. Stewart St.
Sonora, CA 95370
209-532-7121
For more information about
Roy Huckaby
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Mountain Shadow Cemetery
Roy Edward Huckaby Sr. Obituary
Roy Edward Huckaby Sr., 93, of Sonora, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his residence. Roy was born in War Eagle, Arkansas, on July 31, 1926. He grew up in the Ozarks, fishing, hunting, trapping. He drove a truck. He graduated Bolivar, Missouri. California Baptist College with a BA.
Roy was united in marriage to Katherine Jean Snyder on Aug. 14, 1947, in Patterson. They resided in Sonora for 45 years.
Roy's career history included being a farmer, truck driver, serving in the United States Army, minister/pastor for 67 years. He was a teacher at Motherlode Christian School in Tuolumne.
Roy loved hunting, fishing, trapping, writing poetry, reading his Bible and singing in the local care homes.
Roy was a member of Sonora Baptist Church. Also, the church in Standard. He held services at Pinecrest Amphitheater for 40 years.
Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine Jean Snyder of 66 years.
Commendations that Roy received are the MM M-1 Rifle, Light Truck Driver, received occupation medal (Japan). Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal. Meritorious unit awarded victory medal, Fort Lewis, Washington, 1190th E80 Unit.
Roy was the last teacher/principal/superintendent at the one room school in California at Panochee Valley School.
He is survived by his sons, Roy E. Huckaby Jr. of Fruitland, Idaho, Frederick G. Huckaby of Sonora, James L. Huckaby of Stevenson, Timothy B. Huckaby of Jamestown, and Thomas B. Huckaby of Sonora; and by his daughter, Twilla N. Robb of Priest River, Idaho. His brother, Richard Lee Huckaby of Colcord, Oklahoma.
Roy has 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Roy and his wife had cared for 68 foster children.
Donations can be made to Christian Berets Special Needs Camps and Programs at 1317 Oakdale Road, Suite 340, Modesto, CA 95355.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Heuton Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Mountain Shadow Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a celebration of Roy's life will be held at Calvary Chapel, Soulsbyville.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 18, 2019
