Rudolph Horner, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 4, 2020. He was born in Unity, Wisconsin, on March 3, 1929, to Charles and Anna Horner. During his growing up years he went to school in a one-room school and enjoyed working on the farm with his family, especially milking cows.

After high school, Rudy proudly served in the United States Army in Korea. After his military service he married the love of his life, Betty, in 1957, and their union lasted 51 years until her death in 2009. Rudy worked for General Motors in Los Angeles for 30 years until his retirement in 1989.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents Charles and Anna; brother, Fred; and sister, Esther. He is survived by his children Cindy Sokolik (Ron), Steven Horner (Judi) and Don Horner; grandchildren Sheri Giles, Jason Giles, Teri Baker and Amber Horner; along with seven great-grandchildren, Victoria Giles, Madison Baker, Kayedn Giles, Jeremy Pimentel, Kaylee Santos, Kassidy Santos and Marshall Santos.

Parkview Cemetery assisted the family, and there were no services per his request. He will be dearly missed and forever loved.



