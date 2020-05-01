Rudy H. Venegas
1937 - 2020
Rudy H. Venegas of Sonora passed away on April 22, 2020 at the age of 82, one month after being diagnosed with liver cancer. Born in San Jose to Rudy C. and Olive E. (Sanchez) Venegas on Oct. 5, 1937, he graduated from Fremont High School in 1955 where he excelled in football, track, and wrestling. He was Nor-Cal State Champion in wrestling in 1955. He then attended San Jose State where he graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree in business and industrial management and competed on the wrestling team. Rudy went on to be a successful businessman as a top executive with National Can Corporation in Burlingame. He eventually achieved greater success as president and co-owner of Stay and Day Paint Materials, California Packaging Company, and VETO Manufacturing Company in Los Angeles and Hayward. He also owned and operated the Box Seat sports bar in Morgan Hill. Rudy's most treasured things in life were his children and grandchildren. He would drive for miles to be with his grandkids for every holiday, birthday, or graduation. Rudy loved sports and music. He had many memorable good times with friends and family going to concerts and rooting for his Giants and Niners.
Rudy is preceded in death by the love of his life, his high school sweetheart Loretta Jean (Blankenbaker) Venegas. Rudy's love for her is eternal and he has kept her memory alive and celebrated her spirit for the 20 years since she passed away. They were married in Sunnyvale in 1960 and were together until 1999 when Loretta too died from cancer.
Rudy is survived by son Tom and Kisitina (Wong) Venegas; daughter Susan (Venegas) and Jeff McDaniel; brother Bobby Venegas and sister Esther Barrick; and grandchildren Cassie, Carmen, James, Stella, and Paloma.
Our sincere appreciation goes out to the nurses and staff at the Diana J. White Cancer Center in Sonora and the Sonora Adventist Health Hospital. During his short but serious illness they were so kind and caring. Rudy told them about his love for his wife, children, and grandchildren and how proud he was of them and how much fun they all had together.
A visitation and private memorial service will be held starting at 9:30 a.m. on May 8, 2020 at Spangler Mortuaries Sunnyvale Chapel, 174 North Sunnyvale Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94086. The memorial service will be live-streamed at https://www.viewlogies.com/spangler/2020/rudy-venegas
Private interment will be held May 8, 2020, at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society in the name of Loretta Venegas (cancer.org)



Published in Sonora Union Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
To the family and friends of Rudy Venegas, please accept my condolences. May you find comfort knowing that those who died God keeps them in his memory. And at Psalms 116:15 they are precious in Gods eyes.
Karen
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
