Russell (Russ) Clark Tait Jr., 74 years old, of Columbia passed away at his home on May 10, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Russ's life began in New Castle, Pennsylvania, on May 14, 1945. He was the second child of Russell Clark Tait and Grace Elizabeth (Houston) Tait, who preceded him in death in 1991 and 1981, respectively.

Russ is survived by his sister Anna Mae Keller of Grimes, and his four nieces, Deborah Jones and Barbara Reynolds of Orangevale, Katherine Passmore of Oakdale, and Cynthia Houk of Vancouver, Washington, and their nine children and seven grandchildren.

Russ spent his childhood in New Castle, Pennsylvania, and graduated from New Castle High School in 1964. Shortly after graduation his family moved to Redwood City, California.

In 1965, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Pacific on the USS Enterprise from 1965 through 1969. He was part of the U.S. Naval Reserves until he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1971.

After leaving the Navy, he worked as an ambulance driver on the San Francisco Peninsula, before being a Shell Station dealer in Redwood City, a motel manager in Redding, and a Tow Truck Driver in Redding. In the early 1980s Russ moved to Sonora and started his career as a tow truck driver for Vic's Chevron and Towing. Russ spent many years selling items at swap meets and antique emporiums with his close friend Norma, who preceded him in death. After retirement, he found a new passion in gold prospecting. He was a leader in the Gold Prospectors of America, the Delta Gold Diggers, and the Lost Dutchman's Mining Association Inc. He loved to show people how to pan for gold.

Over his lifetime he was involved in many different organizations, including the Boy Scouts, Lions Club, Elks Lodge, and Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter #391 of Sonora.

All who got the pleasure of meeting Russ were blessed by his kind spirit. He genuinely cared about other people and spent a lot of time behind the scenes caring for others.

An open house celebration of life will be held July 27 at the Columbia Inn Motel from 11 am to 4 pm. Russ will be buried at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California, once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Cards can be mailed to P.O. Box 923, Oakdale, CA 95361.



