Ruth McCormick Callahan was born Aug. 10, 1919, in Buffalo, New York, lived to the age of 100, and passed away peacefully on Dec. 9, 2019, in Sonora, California, at Avalon Care Center.
Ruth is survived by seven children, six grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. Callahan II, a son, Timothy Callahan and a great grandson, Benjamin Callahan.
After graduating from the University of Chicago in Illinois, she married Thomas Henry Callahan and moved to a New York suburb. While raising their eight children (five boys and three girls) she developed her musical and vocal talent by earning a Master's Degree in Music at Manhattanville College, New York. She taught music to elementary students using popular songs to hold their interest and enjoyment. At the same time, with her vocal talent, Ruth spent a lifetime singing in many church choirs and choral groups including Sonora's Columbia College Community Chorus.
Later in November, 1997, Ruth joined with Frank Smart in a mutual interest to begin, and obtained the first licensed Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County. Establishing a business office, a Board of Directors, and the first group of dedicated members who began soliciting funds so as to renovate and repair houses for selected qualified family occupants. Thus Habitat for Humanity grew into what it has become today.
Ruth, in her commitment to the Sonora community will also be remembered as one of the adult volunteers of Sonora Regional Hospital, the Wound Care Center, and the County Hospice office.
In accordance with Ruth's wishes she was cremated, and a memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church of Sonora, early next month. Ruth's wisdom, beauty, and kindness will be missed.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019