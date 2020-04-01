|
Lifetime resident and second generation Soulsbyville native, Ruth Rundle, passed peacefully at the age of 102. She attended Soulsbyville Elementary and Sonora High schools. Upon graduation she worked at various stores including Barron's Grocery Store in Soulsbyville and J.C. Penneys in Sonora. Ruth then worked at the County Clerk's Office for Carlo DeFerrari, oftentimes typing his historical library cards for his history of the area. She was also involved in the Soulsbyville PTA, Soulsbyville Methodist Church choir and youth organization, hosting bible studies for years, and singing Cornish Christmas carols.
Ruth and her husband Bob were avid supporters of their children's and grandchildren's sport activities, rarely missing any games including football, basketball, baseball and softball games, band and dancing performances, and many other activities.
Ruth and Bob also enjoyed camping throughout their lives including Kennedy Meadows and Bodega Bay. They also towed their camp trailer throughout the western states. Playing board games and cards with their grandchildren provided all with great joy and memories. Ruth also enjoyed bird watching, wildflowers, ocean and lake fishing, penny poker with friends, and baking her famous raisin biscuits, Cornish pasties, and famous Italian flops, crafting Christmas ornaments for relatives and friends, sewing, and attending local and regional musical theater productions. She also researched and compiled an extensive Adams and Nicholls family history.
Ruth will be remembered for her laughter and always having lemon drops and candy available. She was also an avid San Francisco Giants fan and book reader.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Bob, siblings Francis Turnes, Aileen Larsen, and Wendell Nicholls. She is survived by her adopted sister Betty Meyer, sons Gary (Susan), Jerry and Loren, daughters-in-law Carol and Michele, seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 2, 2020