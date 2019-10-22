|
Ruthe Amanda Ferguson was born February 1955 in Youngstown, Ohio, to Charles L. Ferguson and Margaret L. Werning Ferguson.
Ruthe graduated from Northern Illinois University, De Kalb, Illinois, with a bachelor and masters degree. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Lutheran Women's Missionary League Zone, Christian Women's Association of Sonora and Sierra Needle artists.
Ruthe taught in the public school system, was a tutor and Sunday School teacher, and editor of children's sermons at St Matthew's Lutheran Church. She also worked as a docent at the Columbia State Park. She was an avid needlework cross stitcher, and also loved gardening.
She is survived by mother, Margaret L. Werning Ferguson, brothers Carl J. (Gwen Novy) Ferguson of Lombard, Illinois and Robert W. (Mindy Weiss) Ferguson of Gilbert, Arizona. Nieces Jennifer Ferguson Reagan (Lockport, IL), Emily and Natalie Ferguson (Gilbert, AZ) and nephew John C. Ferguson (Lockport, IL). Great nieces and nephew Jackson and Olivia Reagan, and Elle Ferguson (Lockport, IL).
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way Sonora. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rev. W.H. Werning Ministerial Scholarship Fund.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 23, 2019