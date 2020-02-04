Home

Ruthe Twila (Somsen) Reese


1924 - 2020
Ruthe Twila (Somsen) Reese Obituary
Ruthe Twila Somsen Reese began life in Salt Lake City over 95 years ago. She was the youngest of eight children born to her Swiss mother and American father, Marie and Henry Somsen. When Ruthe was 12 years old her divorced mother moved the family to San Diego where she lived for 46 years. In 1945, she married Stanley E. Reese, a Navy physician doing his residency in ENT. They raised three active sons and Stan preceded her in death in 2000.
At the age of 58, Ruthe and Stanley moved to Sonora to practice medicine with his ENT son, Jim Reese. She loved to travel and worked as a part time travel agent and later joined Community Bible Study and volunteered as a Hospital Auxiliary member for many years. She was a faithful member of the Discover Life Seventh Day Adventist Church and a thorough student of the Bible.
Ruthe was an industrious, clever, beautiful woman who loved her family and enjoyed traveling, golf, and friends. She was loving and thoughtful and she will be mourned by her three sons and wives: Larry and Lorraine, James and Donna; Andrew and Karen; five grandchildren and spouses: Matt and Margaret Reese; Jennifer and Michael Sanchez; Todd and Laura Reese; Jeff and Jan Reese; and Alexa and Brett Schaffer; eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service in honor of Ruthe will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Discover Life Seventh Day Adventist Church, 40 N. Forest Road in Sonora. Donations can be made in her honor to Mother Lode Adventist Junior Academy or the .
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 5, 2020
