Ryan Keith Raney
1983 - 2020
Lifelong Sonora resident Ryan Keith Raney, age 36, was born Dec. 9, 1983, and passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2020. Ryan was a family man whose son, Cannon, was his pride and joy. He valued his family, friends, and animals and enjoyed watching the Las Vegas Raiders, reggae music, "Spongebob," and was a proud member of the ECV Matuca 1849 chapter.
Ryan is survived by his son, Cannon Raney, of Jamestown; his parents, Daryl Raney, of Jamestown, and Marcee Raney, of Sonora; his brother, Jon Shattuck, of Tuolumne; his sister, Dillon Raney, of Chico; his nephew and niece Forist and Rylee Shattuck; his aunt, Michelle Raney; and his cousin, Jenna Bayne. Plus, an army of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dalton and Frances Leech, Harold Raney, and Mae Martinez.
Ryan will be deeply missed by his family and friends, and he will be laid to rest at a private family service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Sonora Union Democrat from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
