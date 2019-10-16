|
Sandra Lee (Sandy) Palhegyi passed away at her residence in Sonora On Oct. 10, 2019. Sandy was 78 years old.
Sandy was born in Wisconsin on June 25, 1941, before relocating to Southern California with her family in the late 1950s. She was a graduate of Westchester High School in Los Angeles. Sandy enjoyed dance and she taught hula and belly dancing in the 1960s and 70s. She married her husband of 58 years Steve Palhegyi on May 27, 1961.
Sandy loved antiques and she frequented estate sales, always looking for bargains. She parlayed her love of antiques into a business and operated antique stores in Tuolumne County for over three decades.
Sandy also enjoyed doing wild west reenactments. She and Steve performed with a local group, "Guns of the Chosen Few" for many years, including cameo appearances in several movies.
Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Pomeroy and her father, Jack Pomeroy, both of Sonora. She is survived by her husband Steve Palhegyi of Sonora, her brother Peter Pomeroy, of Sonora, her sons Ricky Palhegyi of Sonora and Michael Palhegyi of Elko, Nevada, her grandson Ricky Palhegyi Jr. of Modesto, her granddaughter Marleyna Palhegyi of Modesto, her great-grandson Ricky Palhegyi of Modesto and great-granddaughter Camber Palhegyi of Modesto.
A celebration of life is being planned for a future date. Sandy's family is requesting that donations be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital in lieu of flowers.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Oct. 17, 2019