On Feb. 22, 2020, longtime Tuolumne County resident, Sarah (Betty) Elizabeth Ackerson (Jensen) passed away at the age of 91, surrounded by loved ones.
Sarah was born in Arcata to Chester William Jensen and Minnie Lee Nolan. Sarah was raised on a dairy farm in Rogue River. She graduated from Rogue River High School. She was a homemaker, long-haul truck driver, store cashier, teacher assistant and various other jobs. She was most proud of her years as a creative homemaker and the successes of her children.
Sarah enjoyed making people laugh and smile with her quick sense of humor. She loved RV camping, craft painting, needle pointing, and making crafts with her grandkids using recycled home items. Her most recent craft that she enjoyed was making and donating quilts for children and babies in need. She loved feeling of use to anyone she could help. Her greatest and most proud pastime was attending and cheering on any and all sports her grandchildren participated in.
Sarah is survived by her children; Karen Boyer, Shirleen Parker (Kim), Duane Boyer (Kimberly) and Robert Boyer (Kathy); sister Ethel Deems; grandchildren Travis Parker, Courtney Parker, Allison Seavey, Devon McBride, Nathaniel Boyer, Jacob Boyer and Sarah Boyer; eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Ackerson; sisters Juanita Johnson, Viola Machado Purrier, Helen Frantz, William Jensen; parents Minnie Lee Nolan and Chester William Jensen.
Per Sarah's request there will be no service. The family will be celebrating her life by visiting many of her favorite camping spots.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Mar. 10, 2020