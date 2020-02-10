|
Sarah Robertson was born Aug. 21, 1954, the third child of Antoinette and Norman Robertson. She lived her early life in the family home next to "the Red Church" of the sleepy little town of Tuolumne. She attended Summerville Elementary and Summerville Union High School, graduating in the year 1972. Following high school, she attended Modesto JC and Healds Business College.
Her early working years were spent in secretarial positions in the trucking industry and car sales. Eventually she was hired by CMP (Computer Magazine Publishing), Bay Area, as an executive personal secretary, mastering the fine art of PowerPoint presentations and frequently traveling to the head office in New York City. Sarah moved to San Antonio, Texas, in the 1990s, continuing to hone her computer skills with the company until it was sold in early 2000.
She moved back to the sleepy little town of Tuolumne and settled into the family home of her childhood. She made that little house next to "the Red Church" her own, filling the yard with a multitude of bird feeders (don't forget the squirrel feeder) and joy filled flower pots.
Sarah worked part time at Sierra Bible Church for many years, sharing her talents in PowerPoint and MediaShout presentations. On the inside of the church, as well as on the outside, Sarah was known for her encouraging spirit and generous heart. Those who knew Sarah knew they could count on her to be quick to offer a run to Trader Joe's or Costco, cook a meal for a large group, share an encouraging word, provide out of town transportation when needed, loan her own vehicle, and on and on.
Sarah also shared a large part of her heart with her family, including the handful of great nieces and nephews who fondly remember "Auntie Zerbert" - her quick smile and warm hugs, her generosity in snacks, clothing, and toys. She traveled around the world for the chance to shower the little ones with gifts and their parents with babysitting time.
Sarah entered into eternal life on Jan. 16, 2020, and will be so greatly missed by friends, neighbors, and family. The pain of our earthly loss is softened by the thought of her heavenly reward.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Antoinette Robertson; her oldest sister, Susan; and her aunt, Beatrice Pilaria. She is survived by her siblings Andy Robertson, Shana Robertson, and Tim (Karen) Robertson; nieces and nephews Amanda (Nathan) Lowe, Laurel (Ethan) Powell, Timmy Robertson, and Tanner Robertson. Also greatly missing Auntie Sarah, are her grand nieces and nephews: Niahmaya, Thaddeus, Margaux, Felicity, and Titus. While Sarah had said she did not want a memorial when her time came, she never said we could not celebrate her life! We celebrated the life of Sarah Robertson, a good and loving gift from our Father above, at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road, Sonora on Saturday, Feb. 1.
In lieu of flowers, may we suggest you fill a bird feeder, generously share time with a neighbor or a friend, offer someone in need a ride, prepare a meal for a local recovery group or juvenile detention facility, plant some flowers, make time to laugh. The possibilities are endless.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020