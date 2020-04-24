|
|
Scott Davis passed away April 17, 2020, at his home at the age of 66. He leaves behind his loving wife of 31 years, Jana Davis; his two dogs, Jasmine and Sapphire; his son Jeff (Laura) Davis and three grandchildren; daughter Renee (Bret) Bond and three grandchildren; son Robert (Esmerelda) Davis and three grandchildren, and Daniel Clancy; sisters Diana Johnson and Kathy (Tony) Fortune, three nephews and a niece. He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dolores Davis.
Scott was an engineer for 39 years. When he retired he loved tinkering around the yard and building things to stay busy. He loved his grandchildren to pieces. He also loved gold dredging, fishing and bowling.
A memorial service will be arranged after the Covid-19 passes. Scott's wife and family would like to say a very special thanks to their propane delivery man, Ron Green.
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 25, 2020