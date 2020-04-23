|
Scott Eric Parsons was born Aug. 6, 1959, in Hebron, Nebraska, to Gary and June Parsons. Scott passed from this life at Sonora Adventist Health Services on March 19, 2020, and is now with his Heavenly Father.
His parents moved to Tuolumne County in August 1963 when Scott was 4 years old. At age 7, Scott came to know the Lord. Even at an early age he had caring and compassion for people especially the elderly. He participated in church singing solos, playing trumpet trios, and visiting and helping the elderly. He took flight instruction and did his solo flight at age 16.
Between his junior and senior year he was an AFS foreign exchange student to Germany to live with the Hipp Family and attend school. His love of cooking allowed enjoyable times with mother Hipp learning to cook German dishes and bringing those recipes to Sonora where he and his own mother Parsons cooked those favorite recipes together. Scott was an excellent cook throughout his life.
He graduated from Sonora High in 1978 and worked with CalFire and U.S. Forestry fighting wildfires. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became a corpsman. His Naval friends called him Doc. He married his high school sweetheart (Nora Arwood). His Naval assignment was aboard the ship USS Racine LST 1191. He served several six-month floats. His last float was Operation Desert Storm.
Following his Navy years he returned to Tuolumne County settling in Soulsbyville with his wife and two small children. It was here his other two children were born. Scott served as a scoutmaster and started a handyman business. He did carpentry and everything asked of him. He was one of many helping to build the upper Save Mart store. For many years he was the official clock operator for Wildcat Football sharing the booth with his dad who did the public address.
Scott was always willing to help others and looked for ways to do that. He became a dedicated long-time caregiver for two separate elderly men. He attended to their every personal need including cooking meals, personal hygiene, shopping, doctor visits and supervising them with pleasant outings away from home, including dining out.
Scott loved outdoor activities. Camping and backpacking into the Emigrant Basin were pure enjoyment along with playing other sports.
Scott leaves behind his parents; four children and their spouses Michael and (Janice) Parsons, Sarah and (Pedro) Magaña, Daniel, and Samuel Parsons; six wonderful grandchildren, Isabel, Arley and Brody Magana, Michael Joseph, Eathan and Charlie Parsons, and his companion Jessica Green.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Scott was dearly loved and is greatly missed by all
Published in Sonora Union Democrat on Apr. 24, 2020